Watch: A cat interrupts imam’s Ramadan prayers in heart-warming moment
A live broadcast showed the heart-warming moment a cat interrupted an imam in Algeria as he was leading Ramadan prayers in a mosque earlier this week.
The video shared by media outlets and on social media, showed the cat climbing on top of Imam Walid Mehsas’s shoulders as he was performing Tarawih prayers, which Muslims perform every night during the holy month of Ramadan.
An unbothered Mehsas continued the prayers as he was gently stroking the cat before it settled on his shoulders for a few seconds and jumped off again.
The broadcast showed the cat roaming around the imam before its mischievous action.
The holy month of Ramadan began on March 23. Its end is marked by Eid al-Fitr that is expected to begin on April 21.
