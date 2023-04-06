Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Watch: A cat interrupts imam’s Ramadan prayers in heart-warming moment

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A live broadcast showed the heart-warming moment a cat interrupted an imam in Algeria as he was leading Ramadan prayers in a mosque earlier this week.

The video shared by media outlets and on social media, showed the cat climbing on top of Imam Walid Mehsas’s shoulders as he was performing Tarawih prayers, which Muslims perform every night during the holy month of Ramadan.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An unbothered Mehsas continued the prayers as he was gently stroking the cat before it settled on his shoulders for a few seconds and jumped off again.

The broadcast showed the cat roaming around the imam before its mischievous action.

The holy month of Ramadan began on March 23. Its end is marked by Eid al-Fitr that is expected to begin on April 21.

Read more:

Ten weird and surprising facts about cats

Watch: Truck tire bursts, sending car flying into air on California highway

Ramadan: Experts share top tips for healthy eating during fasting month

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size