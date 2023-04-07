Poland to temporarily halt Ukraine grain imports to mitigate impact on prices

Imports of Ukrainian grain to Poland will be temporarily halted to mitigate impact on prices, but transit will still be allowed, Polish Agriculture Minister Robert Telus said on Friday.



Telus took office on Thursday after his predecessor resigned amid farmers’ protests over falling prices of produce.



“We agreed to limit and for now halt exports to Poland,” Telus told reporters after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Transit will be allowed but will be closely monitored in both countries, so that Ukraine grain doesn’t stay in Poland.”



Large quantities of Ukrainian grains, which are cheaper than those produced in the European Union, have ended up staying in Central European states amid logistical bottlenecks, hitting prices and sales for local farmers.



This created a political problem for Poland’s ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) in an election year.



The prime ministers of five states including Poland last month wrote to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to demand action on Ukrainian agricultural imports.



Read more:

Poland says ready to send all its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Advertisement

Tunisia to cut off public water supplies overnight in response to drought

Egypt to raise food subsidies spending by 20 percent in FY 2023/24 draft budget