Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police officers secure the area at a Christmas market in Dresden, Germany, December 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Police officers secure an area in Dresden, Germany. (File photo: Reuters)

Boy, 11, suspected of involvement in death of girl at children’s care home in Germany

AFP, Frankfurt
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An 11-year-old boy is suspected of involvement in the death of a 10-year-old girl at a children’s care home in Germany, police said Friday.

The girl was found dead in her room at a child and youth welfare facility in Wunsiedel, in Germany’s Bavaria region, on Tuesday.

Evidence collected at the crime scene “indicates the involvement of an 11-year-old boy” staying at the same facility, local police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Since the 11-year-old boy is below the age of criminal responsibility, he has been placed in a secure facility as a preventive measure.”

The case comes with Germany still reeling from the killing of 12-year-old Luise, who was found dead in the western town of Freudenberg last month after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Two schoolgirls, aged 12 and 13, have confessed to the murder.

Police and prosecutors declined to give further details on the Wunsiedel case but said the boy had not yet been questioned.
They added that they were coordinating closely with local youth authorities.

Bavaria’s regional interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, praised the investigators for identifying a suspect “in a relatively short amount of time.”

“What’s important now is to clarify the exact circumstances of this tragedy,” he said.

The child and youth welfare center in the small town of Wunsiedel, home to around 90 children and teenagers, said it was “deeply shocked” by the girl’s death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the parents, the family, our children and our colleagues,” it said in a statement.

On its website, the institute describes itself as supporting “young people and their families who need help with their upbringing.”

Read more:

Man kills hostage at California park after wounding officer

Advertisement

US teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit

Five-year-old fatally shoots 16-month-old brother after finding gun in US apartment

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size