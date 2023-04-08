Drunk man arrested after attempting to open emergency exit on Delhi-Bengaluru flight

An inebriated passenger on a domestic flight was detained and then arrested at an Indian airport after he tried to open the emergency exit door mid-flight Friday.

Identified as Prateek, the passenger was traveling between the Indian capital city Delhi, and Bangalore, the Silicon Valley of India, when the incident occurred, national media reported on Saturday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The 30-year-old flier was traveling on the budget Indigo Airlines, 6E 308.

“The drunk passenger tried to create trouble for others seated in the plane and attempted to open the flap of the emergency exit,” a police official was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

Based on a complaint filed by a crew member and passenger on the same flight, a case was registered under section 290 and 336 of the IPC and 11(A) of the Aircraft Act.

“On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru,” the airline said in a statement.

Read more:

India’s SpiceJet de-rosters pilots for unsafe Holi celebration in cockpit midair

The Canada Dream: 700 students from India face deportation over forged documents

Passenger who smoked, assaulted fliers on London-Mumbai Air India flight refuses bail