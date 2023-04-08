Theme
Russian soldiers guard the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, Sunday, July 31, 2022. A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on Sunday, injuring six people, officials said. (AP Photo)
Russian soldiers guard the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, on July 31, 2022. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Missile fired from Ukraine shot down over Russian-controlled Crimea

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A missile fired from Ukraine was shot down over the Black Sea town of Feodosia in Russian-controlled Crimea, the Russian head of Crimea’s administration said on Saturday.

“A missile launched from Ukraine was shot down over Feodosia,” Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Russia annexed the Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Kyiv has demanded that Moscow hand it back.

Russia’s TASS news agency quoted an adviser to Aksyonov, Oleg Kryuchkov, as saying that debris had fallen in a Crimean town, but no damage or casualties had been reported.

