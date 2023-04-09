Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo
Canada's Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, as efforts continue to help slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 20, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Canadian minister denounces hate crime at mosque

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Canada’s Trade Minister Mary Ng condemned on Saturday a hate crime at a mosque saying the incident, which an Islamic society said had apparently involved an attempt to tear a copy of the Muslim holy book, had no place in Canadian society.

The Islamic Society of Markham (ISM) said in a statement an individual had come into the mosque in Markham, 30 kilometers north of Toronto, on Thursday and apparently torn a Quran, ranted at worshippers, and then tried to ram them with his vehicle.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behavior at the Islamic Society of Markham,” Ng said in a post on Twitter.

She did not give details of the incident but said: “This violence and Islamophobia has no place in our communities.”

Muslims see any attempt to damage a Quran as blasphemous because they consider the Islamic holy book to be the literal word of God.

The incident comes during the holy month of Ramadan, when worshippers throng to mosques. Thousands of people attend the mosque at Markham, the society said.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims said in a post on Twitter it was “greatly distressed” by the incident.

Read more:

Turkey summons Danish envoy over Quran-burning protest in Copenhagen

US prosecutors will not seek death penalty against accused Texas Walmart shooter

Canada ice storm leaves two dead, million without power

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size