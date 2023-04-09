Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian servicemen fire a shell from a 2A65 Msta-B howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine January 5, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukrainian servicemen fire a shell from a 2A65 Msta-B howitzer towards Russian troops, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine January 5, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Father, daughter killed by Russian strikes in southeast Ukraine

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian missiles struck a house in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, officials said on Sunday.

It was the latest Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine as Moscow’s invasion stretches into its second year.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The enemy carried out a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and killed another Ukrainian family,” the head of the State Emergency Service, Sergiy Kruk, said on social media.

The girl died in an ambulance, said the head of Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatoliy Kurtiev.

Rescue workers pulled the girl’s 46-year-old mother alive from under the rubble.

Her elder daughter was not at home when the Russians struck at night, the State Emergency Service said.

Kurtiev said two Russian missiles struck a residential building, adding that windows and roofs were damaged in dozens of neighboring houses.

The region of Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian provinces Russian President Vladimir Putin claims to have annexed last year.

Read more:

Ukraine says Russian forces make progress in frontline city of Bakhmut

Russian-occupied Melitopol shelled by Ukrainian forces: Russian media

Zelenskyy invites China’s Xi Jinping to visit Ukraine

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size