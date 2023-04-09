Theme
Police in the German city of Hamburg warned locals of possible toxins in the air after a fire at a storage facility. (Twitter)
Hamburg police warn of possible toxins in air due to fire, 140 evacuated

Reuters, Frankfurt
Police in the German city of Hamburg warned locals on Sunday of possible toxins in the air after a fire at a storage facility.

Some 140 people have been evacuated, and it is not yet possible to say how dangerous the situation is, a police spokesperson said.

Authorities said the fire was in Rothenburgsort, just a few kilometers southeast of central Hamburg, and that the smoke cloud was moving in the direction of the city center.

The police spokesperson said the sky had darkened as a result but the weather made it difficult to determine how much was smoke and how much was clouds.

Police and fire authorities were currently assessing the situation, the spokesperson said.

