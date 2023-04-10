Theme
US President Joe Biden speaks to journalists before a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House on March 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks to journalists before a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House on March 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

US President Biden says plans to run for 2024 presidential election

Reuters, Washington
US President Joe Biden said on Monday he plans to run for reelection in 2024 but was not prepared to announce it yet.

“I plan on running ... but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden said in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show before the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Biden has said he intends to be the Democratic candidate in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have said they will run together.

Top White House advisers are set to make final decisions on launching Biden’s re-election campaign, NBC News reported, citing several unidentified sources.

“The decision part is over, but he resents the pressure to have to announce what he’s already decided,” one source familiar with the matter told NBC.

