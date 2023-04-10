Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Canadian flag flies in front of the peace tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada on December 4, 2015 (AFP Photo/Geoff Robins)
A Canadian flag flies in front of the peace tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada on December 4, 2015. (AFP)

Canada reiterates Five Eyes commitment after US intel leak

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Canada on Monday said it will continue to work with its Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, and declined to confirm or deny any information from US intelligence documents leaked on social media.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We do not comment, whether to confirm or deny, on allegedly leaked intelligence,” a spokesperson for Canada’s Public Safety ministry said in a statement.

“As a member of the Five Eyes intelligence network, Canada has a robust intelligence-sharing program with the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand ... we will continue to work hand in hand with” them, said the spokesperson, Audrey Champoux.

Read more:

Australia to ban TikTok on govt devices over security concerns

New Zealand raises concerns with China on South China Sea, Taiwan

Putin visited Mariupol city at night ‘as befits a thief’: Ukraine defense ministry

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size