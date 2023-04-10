Theme
Members of the crime investigation team remove the wreckage from the site after a suicide blast on paramilitary force checkpoint in Quetta, Pakistan September 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan’s Quetta kills four: Police

Reuters, Quetta
Four people were killed and eight injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in a marketplace in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, a hospital official said.

“We have received four bodies and eight injured so far in Civil Hospital,” Wasim Baig, spokesman for the Quetta hospital told Reuters.

Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations which was parked in Kandahari Bazar.

He said that initial reports showed an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle parked behind the officer’s vehicle.

Pakistan says ‘terrorists’ from Iran’s side killed four border patrol soldiers

