Five killed, six others hospitalized in shooting in downtown Louisville: Police

Five people were killed and six others hospitalized in a shooting at a bank building Monday morning in downtown Louisville, police said.

Advertisement

Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters officers who arrived on the scene “encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location at that time.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The shooter was confirmed to be dead on the scene,” Humphrey said. “We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time.”



Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.



Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.



In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.



“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.



The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.



Read more:



US teacher fired after having students write own obits as part of a shooter drill



Four people dead in Thailand shooting: Police



Man pleads guilty to robbery-killing of US rapper Pop Smoke