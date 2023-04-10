Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol arrive for a state dinner at the National Museum of Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol arrive for a state dinner at the National Museum of Korea, in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022. (Reuters)

South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed

Reuters, Seoul 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday it will demand the US take appropriate action regarding reports of the United States’ alleged spying on its top security officials when details of the matter are confirmed, Yonhap news agency reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The presidential office also said checking facts is a top priority and that potential distortion of intelligence and third-party interference in the process cannot be ruled out, another news outlet, YTN, reported.

Read more:

Seoul dismisses report of US spying on allies, says ties strong

US searches for source of highly-classified intel leak

US Justice Department investigates secret documents leak

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size