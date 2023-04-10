South Korea to demand US take appropriate action when intel leak details confirmed
South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday it will demand the US take appropriate action regarding reports of the United States’ alleged spying on its top security officials when details of the matter are confirmed, Yonhap news agency reported.
The presidential office also said checking facts is a top priority and that potential distortion of intelligence and third-party interference in the process cannot be ruled out, another news outlet, YTN, reported.
