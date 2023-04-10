The Philippines says won’t allow ‘offensive actions’ from bases US can use
The Philippines will not allow “any offensive actions” from the bases it has opened to US troops, President Ferdinand Marcos said Monday.
Manila last week announced the locations of four more military bases it is allowing the US military to use on top of the five agreed on under the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, known as EDCA.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The deal allows US troops to rotate through and store defense equipment and supplies.
China warned last week the expanded military deal could endanger regional peace, and accused Washington of a “zero-sum mentality.”
The four additional bases include sites near the hotly disputed South China Sea and another not far from Taiwan.
Marcos said China’s reaction over the expanded military deal was “not surprising,” but assured them the Philippines is only shoring up its territorial defense.
“We will not allow our bases to be used for any offensive actions. This is only aimed at helping the Philippines whenever we need help,” Marcos told reporters.
“If no one is attacking us, they need not worry because we will not fight them.”
The pact stalled under former president Rodrigo Duterte, who favored closer ties with China.
But Marcos, who succeeded Duterte in June, has adopted a more US-friendly foreign policy and sought to accelerate the implementation of the EDCA.
Marcos has insisted he will not let Beijing trample on Manila’s maritime rights.
His remarks came on the heels of China’s third day of war games around Taiwan on Monday, where it simulated “sealing off” the self-ruled island.
China launched the military exercises in response to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen last week meeting US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, an encounter it had warned would provoke a furious response.
Read more:
Manila identifies locations of four new sites in US military pact as ties expand
China warns against Philippine-US base deal, says it ‘endangers regional peace’
Philippine leader Marcos Jr cheers EC move as job losses for 50,000 seafarers averted
-
China, Philippines assess ties amid escalating sea disputesSenior Chinese and Filipino diplomats were meeting in Manila on Thursday to review their relations amid thorny issues, including Beijing’s alarm over ... World News
-
Philippines grants US expanded access to military bases amid China threatsThe Philippines has granted the United States expanded access to its military bases, the countries said on Thursday, amid mounting concern over ... World News
-
China and the Philippines vow ‘friendly’ handling of maritime spatsBeijing and Manila on Wednesday vowed to resolve maritime disagreements through consultation, during a visit by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos ... World News