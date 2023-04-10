Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Emergency workers continued rescue operations at night with the help of a crane and floodlights. (AFP)
Emergency workers continued rescue operations at night with the help of a crane and floodlights. (AFP)

Two bodies found in collapsed building in Marseille as Mayor hopes to find survivors

AFP, Marseille
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The mayor of the French port city of Marseille, Benoit Payan, said on Monday “there is still hope” of finding survivors after a building collapsed in a major explosion.

Two bodies have been found in the rubble of the building, which crumbled after a blast early Sunday morning, and six people are still missing, the fire department announced on Monday morning.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Given the particular difficulties of intervention, the extraction (of the bodies from the site) will take time,” the department said in a brief statement, confirming reports in local media.

“The judicial authority will then proceed to identify” the victims, it added.

The discovery of the two bodies came about 24 hours after the blast caused the collapse of the four-story building in the Mediterranean port city.

Read more: Up to 10 people likely buried under collapsed building in France’s Marseille

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size