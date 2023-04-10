Two bodies found in collapsed building in Marseille as Mayor hopes to find survivors

The mayor of the French port city of Marseille, Benoit Payan, said on Monday “there is still hope” of finding survivors after a building collapsed in a major explosion.

Two bodies have been found in the rubble of the building, which crumbled after a blast early Sunday morning, and six people are still missing, the fire department announced on Monday morning.

“Given the particular difficulties of intervention, the extraction (of the bodies from the site) will take time,” the department said in a brief statement, confirming reports in local media.

“The judicial authority will then proceed to identify” the victims, it added.

The discovery of the two bodies came about 24 hours after the blast caused the collapse of the four-story building in the Mediterranean port city.

