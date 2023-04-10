US spying on other countries is nothing new, Kremlin says amid document leaks
The Kremlin said on Monday that it can’t rule out, as leaks suggest, that the US was spying on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, adding that the US spying on other countries is nothing new.
The Kremlin added that there was a “general tendency” to blame Russia for things when, asked about accusations that Moscow was responsible for the major leak of US intelligence documents about a number of countries including Ukraine.
The US national security community is grappling with fallout from the release of dozens of secret documents, including the impact on sensitive information-sharing within the government and ties with other countries, two US officials have said.
