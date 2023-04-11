Australia closer to ‘stabilizing’ relations with China following trade disputes
Australia said Tuesday it was inching closer to “stabilizing” its fraught relationship with China, as the two countries moved to solve a festering trade dispute over barley exports.
The once-cozy trading relationship has soured in recent years as Australia sought closer military ties with the United States and China vied for influence in the Pacific.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Beijing slapped hefty tariffs on key commodities such as barley, beef and wine in 2020 at the height of a bitter dispute inflamed by Australia’s former conservative government.
Australia retaliated by complaining to the World Trade Organization, alleging China had breached international obligations by artificially jacking up tariffs “without justification.”
But the country’s center-left government has adopted a far less confrontational stance since its election in May last year, prioritizing the resumption of trade.
In the latest sign of thawing tensions between the countries, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia would be temporarily suspending its complaint after China had agreed to review its barley tariffs.
“We have made it clear that we believe there’s no justification for the measures that China introduced in relation to barley,” she told reporters.
“We have also made clear that we believe it is in both countries’ interests for these trade impediments to be removed.”
Wong, who visited Beijing in December, said this demonstrated Australia was slowly “stabilizing the relationship with China.”
The tariffs, as well as an unofficial ban on Australian coal, are estimated to have cost more than Aus$5 billion (US$3.47 billion) in lost revenue from China.
Meanwhile, Beijing has confirmed that Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu will travel to Australia later this week, making him one of the most senior officials to visit in years.
Australia faces a difficult balancing act – China is its largest trading partner, but the United States is a crucial military ally.
Canberra angered Beijing in March by announcing it would purchase nuclear-powered submarines from the United States as part of an ambitious plan to bulk up Western muscle in the Asia-Pacific.
Read more:
Australia to ban TikTok on govt devices over security concerns
Australia, China hold ‘professional’ defense talks
China, Australia defense officials hold first formal meeting since 2019
-
Ex-US Marine accused of helping China was lured to Australia, says lawyerThe lawyer of an ex-US Marine accused of training China’s military on Monday accused Australia of luring him to the country for arrest and eventual ... World News
-
Australia, India, Japan, US FMs wary of China’s might, push Indo-Pacific optionThe top diplomats of Australia, India, Japan and the United States said Friday their Indo-Pacific-focused bloc is not aimed at countering China but ... World News
-
Australia, Philippines discuss joint South China Sea patrolsThe Philippines and Australia on Wednesday discussed pursuing joint patrols in the South China Sea, days after the Southeast Asian country held ... World News