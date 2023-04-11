Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
US President Joe Biden speaks to journalists before a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House on March 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks to journalists before a meeting with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House on March 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. (AFP)

Biden calls Russian imprisonment of US journalist ‘out of bounds’

AFP, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called Russia’s imprisonment of US journalist Evan Gershkovich on spying charges “out of bounds.”

Biden, departing Washington for a trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland, also told reporters that The Wall Street Journal correspondent’s jailing was “totally illegal.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US president said he had tried unsuccessfully on Monday to contact Gershkovich’s family and would now “try them from the plane.”

On Monday, the State Department formally classified the reporter as “wrongfully detained” -- a status that puts the case in the hands of the special envoy for hostages, Roger Carstens.

Gershkovich, an experienced reporter for The Wall Street Journal in Russia, was detained in Yekaterinburg, some 1,800 kilometers (1,100 miles) east of Moscow.

Russian news agencies said on Friday he was charged with espionage, an allegation denied by Gershkovich and his employer.

Read more:

Russia says detained US reporter Gershkovich ‘violated’ Russian law

US Senate leaders demand release of WSJ journalist detained by Russia

Russia charges Wall Street Journal reporter Gershkovich with espionage

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size