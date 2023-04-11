Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian service members unload a shipment of military aid, delivered as part of the United States' security assistance to Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 5, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Ukrainian service members unload a shipment of military aid, delivered as part of the United States' security assistance to Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, February 5, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Canada pledges military aid for Ukraine, sanctions on Russia

Reuters, Ottawa
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Canada on Tuesday imposed new sanctions over Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and pledged fresh military support for Kyiv, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said after meeting Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Toronto.

Canada will send 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns and 2.4 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine and impose sanctions on 14 Russian individuals and 34 entities, including security targets linked to Wagner Group, Trudeau said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We will continue to support Ukraine with everything needed for as long as necessary,” he said.

Canada has committed more than C$8 billion to Ukraine in financial, military, humanitarian, and other assistance since January 2022, just before the invasion at the end of February.

Canada is also imposing sanctions on nine entities tied to the Belarusian financial sector to further pressure Russia’s “enablers in Belarus,” Trudeau said.

Read more:

Hungary concludes new energy agreements with Russia

Britain says reported US intelligence leak has ‘serious level of inaccuracy’

Russia’s Wagner group says more than 80 percent of Ukraine under its control

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size