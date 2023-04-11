Pakistan-administered Kashmir’s PM sacked by court in contempt case

Pakistan administered Kashmir’s Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was sacked from his office by a court on Tuesday in a contempt case, the court order said.

Ilyas comes from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been locked in a political wrangling with the government that succeeded him in Islamabad.

The Kashmir leader was tried over a speech he made last week criticizing the courts for what he said was interference in his government’s affairs, a court official told Reuters.

Chief Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, who headed a panel of four judges, told a packed courtroom that Ilyas “stands disqualified from being the member of the legislative assembly and ceases to hold any public office.”

