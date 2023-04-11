UN chief Guterres on visit to conflict-ridden Somalia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Mogadishu on Tuesday at the start of a brief visit to Somalia, a country scarred by protracted armed conflict and climate disasters.
Pictures on social media showed Guterres being given a red carpet welcome at the capital city’s airport by Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Huruse and other leaders.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Somalia has imposed a security lockdown on Mogadishu for the unannounced visit, with most roads closed, and public transport restricted.
Guterres’s arrival comes as the country is in the grip of a calamitous drought that has driven many to the brink of famine, while the government is also engaged in a major offensive to put down a bloody militant insurgency.
The UN has launched a $2.6 billion appeal for humanitarian aid for the troubled Horn of Africa nation, but it is currently only 13 percent funded.
Five straight failed rainy seasons in parts of Somalia as well as Kenya and Ethiopia have led to the worst drought in four decades, wiping out livestock and crops and forcing at least 1.7 million people from their homes in search of food and water.
While famine thresholds have not been reached in Somalia, the United Nations says about half its population will need humanitarian assistance this year, with 8.3 million affected by the drought.
“The crisis is far from over -- needs remain high and urgent,” the UN’s resident coordinator for Somalia,” Adam Abdelmoula, said last week in Geneva.
“Some of the most affected areas continue to face the risk of famine.”
Read more:
US special ops kill senior ISIS leader, 10 associates in Somalia raid
Somalia’s president urges people to flush out al-Shabaab ‘bedbugs’
Somalia’s drought killed 43,000 last year, half under five: Stud
-
At least 14 people killed in Somalia flash floodsAt least 14 people have been killed in southern Somalia after torrential rains triggered flash floods that have caused havoc in several towns and ... Middle East
-
Somalia’s drought killed 43,000 last year, half under five: StudySomalia’s ongoing record drought killed as many as 43,000 people last year, half of them children under 5, researchers said on Monday in the first ... World News
-
Five killed in Somalia suicide attack, governor woundedAt least five people were killed and 11 others, including a regional governor, wounded in a suicide attack on Tuesday in southern Somalia, a police ... World News
-
US special ops kill senior ISIS leader, 10 associates in Somalia raid“Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and for funding the group’s operations worldwide, including in Afghanistan,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said. Africa
-
At least one killed in blasts targeting troops in central SomaliaOne person was killed and at least six others injured in a suicide car bombing at a checkpoint manned by Somali government troops in the central ... Middle East
-
Nine killed in central Somalia car bombingsAt least nine people were killed, and several others wounded, in simultaneous car bomb attacks in a town in central Somalia on Wednesday, security ... World News
-
Somalia’s president urges people to flush out al-Shabaab ‘bedbugs’Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called Thursday on ordinary people to help flush out members of the al-Shabaab extremist group he described ... Middle East