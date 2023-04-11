UN asks Afghan staff to stay home until May after female worker ban
The United Nations’ mission to Afghanistan has launched a review of its operations and asked all Afghan staff not to come to work at least until May after the Taliban administration barred its women staff from working, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The United Nations said last week that the Taliban, who swept to power in 2021, had communicated that Afghan women would not be able to work for the global organization. Taliban officials have not commented on the order.
“Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold,” the UN mission (UNAMA) said.
The UN has said that implementing the order would put the global organization in breach of its charter.
It has asked some 3,000 staff - men and women - to stay home until May 5 while it made “necessary consultations”, made any required adjustments to its operations and accelerated contingency planning.
The restriction on female UN workers, coming in the wake of a ban on most female NGO workers in December, has prompted heavy international criticism.
Some officials have flagged concerns donors may pull back on support to Afghanistan’s humanitarian aid program, the largest in the world, and that implementing some programs and reaching women in the conservative country without female workers would not be possible.
The Taliban have imposed a series of restrictions on women’s access to work, education and public life. Taliban officials have said they respect women’s rights in line with their strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Read more:
Taliban ‘beat and detain’ Afghan educator who spoke out on women’s school ban
Taliban official pushes back as deputy UN chief has talks in Kabul on women’s rights
US calls for UN to urge Taliban to reverse bans on women
-
UN flags Taliban order to bar women workersThe United Nations “received word of an order” by the Taliban authorities banning Afghan women from working for the world body in Afghanistan, UN ... World News
-
Taliban close women-run Afghan station for playing music during RamadanA women-run radio station in Afghanistan’s northeast has been shut down for playing music during the holy month of Ramadan, a Taliban official said ... World News
-
Taliban ‘beat and detain’ Afghan educator who spoke out on women’s school banAfghanistan’s Taliban authorities have “beaten and detained” an academic who voiced outrage on live television against their ban on women’s university ... World News
-
Fresh US restrictions against Taliban for bans on women’s rightsUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new visa restrictions against the Taliban Wednesday in response to bans on employment and education for ... World News
-
UN calls on Taliban to let women help give aid to desperate AfghansThe UN humanitarian chief said Monday he has pleaded with the Taliban to let women participate in a massive effort to support desperate Afghans ... Middle East
-
Taliban official pushes back as deputy UN chief has talks in Kabul on women’s rightsThe United Nations deputy secretary-general discussed women’s rights with Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister on Wednesday after the Taliban ... World News
-
US calls for UN to urge Taliban to reverse bans on womenThe United States on Friday pushed the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan to reverse bans ... World News