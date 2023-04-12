Four killed in firing incident at India military station, search for shooters ongoing

Four army personnel were killed in a firing incident at a military station in the Indian border state of Punjab early on Wednesday, officials said, adding that a search for the shooters was in progress.

An unknown number of shooters were at large at the Bathinda military station and had ammunition on them, a defense source told Reuters, declining to be named citing the sensitivity of the matter.

The incident was “not a terror attack”, and took place in a canteen, a senior police official in Punjab, S.P.S. Parmar told Reuters.

“Station quick-reaction teams were activated. Area was cordoned off and sealed,” the army said in a statement. “Search operations are in progress. Further details being ascertained.”

The incident took place at 4:35 a.m. (2305 GMT Tuesday), the statement said.

The military station, about 280 km (175 miles) northwest of New Delhi, houses mostly families of soldiers and is a residential army base.

