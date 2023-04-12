Belarus extradites Russian father in Ukraine sketch case monitor

Belarus has extradited a Russian father who was separated from his daughter and sentenced to two years in prison after she drew a Ukraine-themed picture at school, a monitoring group said Wednesday.

Alexei Moskalyov, a 54-year-old single father from the town of Yefremov, south of Moscow, fled house arrest in late March just before a Russian court handed him a two-year sentence for “discrediting” the Russian army.

He was later detained in neighbouring Belarus.

The case has garnered national attention as Moscow cracks down on criticism of the offensive in Ukraine.

“Alexei Moskalyov was extradited from Belarus to Russia,” the OVD-Info rights group said.

Moskalyov’s lawyer, Vladimir Biliyenko, told AFP he could not immediately confirm the OVD report and did not have any information about his whereabouts.

Moskalyov first came to the authorities’ attention last year after his daughter Maria drew a picture at school showing missiles next to a Russian flag heading towards a woman and child standing by a Ukrainian flag.

Her headmistress contacted the police.

Authorities said they uncovered Moskalyov’s comments criticising Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine on social media.

He was eventually tried for allegedly criticizing Russia’s assault on Ukraine and fled house arrest.

Since early March Moskalyov has been separated from his 13-year-old daughter, who was taken away from him and placed in a local centre for minors.

Last week Russian officials said the girl had been handed over to her estranged mother.

Moskalyov is also at risk of losing parental rights in a separate trial.

He was last week due to appear in a Russian court for a custody hearing, but the court said it did not know where he was.

A new hearing has been scheduled for April 20.

