France wants independence, will stay ‘strong and reliable’ US ally: French minister

French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that France and Europe want to pursue an independent policy path from the United States and China, but intend to be “strong and reliable allies of the United States of America.”

Le Maire told reporters on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings that there was strong coordination between Paris and Washington on their positions on China ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s recent visit to the country.

Le Maire’s comments come amid backlash in the United States and Europe over Macron’s Politico interview published on Sunday, in which he called on the European Union to reduce dependence on the United States and cautioned against being drawn into a crisis over Taiwan driven by an “American rhythm and a Chinese overreaction.”

Asked about Macron’s comments, Le Maire said the controversy was “much ado about nothing” because the French president has been advocating such an approach for years.

“We want Europe to be sovereign. I mean that on the geopolitical issues, on the industrial issues, on the technological issues, we want Europe to be more independent,” Le Maire said. “This has been at the core of the French policy for more than six years.”

He said Macron spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden before visiting China and said the US, France and Europe have a “coordinated approach” to relations with China.

“We want to engage China because we strongly believe that the best way of getting some concrete results from the relationship of China is to engage China,” Le Maire said, adding that this was needed on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, reducing carbon emissions, and providing debt relief to poor countries.

Le Maire said Macron had asked China to hold more dialogue on Taiwan-related issues. “We demand China to de-escalate” its military actions around Taiwan, he said.

