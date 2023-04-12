Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP)
This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Illinois, US. (AP)

Germany waters down plan to legalize cannabis after talks with Brussels

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The German government on Wednesday watered down plans to legalize cannabis, presenting legislation that would allow private cultivation and distribution through non-profit groups but not widespread sales of the drug in shops.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The legislation also foresees a pilot project for a small number of licensed shops in some regions to test the effects of a commercial supply chain of recreational cannabis on public health, the protection of minors and the black market.

Acquiring and possessing up to 25 grams of recreational cannabis for personal consumption would also be made legal.

“The previous cannabis policy has failed. Now we have to go new ways,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.

Wednesday’s announcement comes after Berlin held talks with the European Commission on a cornerstone paper the German government issued in October.

The ministries involved in drafting the legislation - health, justice and agriculture - did not give a timeline for the plan.

Many European countries, including Germany, have already legalized cannabis for limited medicinal purposes. Others have decriminalized its general use, while stopping short of making it legal.

Read more:

Amsterdam targets rowdy Brits with ‘Stay Away’ campaign

US basketball star Brittney Griner to write book on being imprisoned in Russia

Over three tonnes of cannabis seized off Morocco coast

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size