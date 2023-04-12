Germany waters down plan to legalize cannabis after talks with Brussels
The German government on Wednesday watered down plans to legalize cannabis, presenting legislation that would allow private cultivation and distribution through non-profit groups but not widespread sales of the drug in shops.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The legislation also foresees a pilot project for a small number of licensed shops in some regions to test the effects of a commercial supply chain of recreational cannabis on public health, the protection of minors and the black market.
Acquiring and possessing up to 25 grams of recreational cannabis for personal consumption would also be made legal.
“The previous cannabis policy has failed. Now we have to go new ways,” Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.
Wednesday’s announcement comes after Berlin held talks with the European Commission on a cornerstone paper the German government issued in October.
The ministries involved in drafting the legislation - health, justice and agriculture - did not give a timeline for the plan.
Many European countries, including Germany, have already legalized cannabis for limited medicinal purposes. Others have decriminalized its general use, while stopping short of making it legal.
Read more:
Amsterdam targets rowdy Brits with ‘Stay Away’ campaign
US basketball star Brittney Griner to write book on being imprisoned in Russia
Over three tonnes of cannabis seized off Morocco coast
-
Amsterdam targets rowdy Brits with ‘Stay Away’ campaignAmsterdam launched a campaign on Tuesday to discourage tourists planning drug- and alcohol-fueled parties -- starting with young British men.The Dutch ... World News
-
US basketball star Brittney Griner to write book on being imprisoned in RussiaBrittney Griner, the US basketball star who was detained in Russia last year, is writing a book about the 10-month ordeal which ended in a ... World News
-
Over three tonnes of cannabis seized off Morocco coastMoroccan authorities have seized more than three tonnes of cannabis resin in two speed boats off the northeastern coast bordering the Spanish enclave ... North Africa