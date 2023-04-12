Indian School in New Delhi evacuated due to bomb threat, second incident in 6 months

A school in India was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, local media reported.

Based in the Indian capital city of New Delhi, the Indian School evacuated the premises after the school administration received an anonymous tip regarding the presence of a bomb on the premises.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bomb detection and disposal squad along with a dog squad conducted searches on site for an explosive device, the local police said.

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received an bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed: Delhi police



More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/p6DKKeSXsl — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

A similar incident took place at the same institution in November 2022 where the threat was found to be a hoax.

“Information was shared telephonically by Brijesh from the Indian School, BRT Road regarding receipt of an email regarding bombs planted in school. The email was received today morning. The school has been evacuated and a thorough check is being done by bomb squad and AS check teams,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

Parents were called to the school to collect their children. A message sent to them said: “Dear Parents, On account of some unexpected security reasons, we are having to close school early. Kindly arrange to pick up your ward as per details…Front Gate…self pickup…Back gate van users. School will resume as usual tomorrow.”

A video shared by news agency ANI showed parents waiting outside the premises. Another showed SWAT teams wearing bulletproof vests rapidly making their way into the school.

#WATCH | SWAT team arrives at the school in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar where an email regarding a bomb threat was received. pic.twitter.com/qtJ3x9VlDs — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

Read more:

Kerala has highest proportion of over-60 residents as youth move out of Indian state

India says Ukraine asked for more medical supplies

Four killed in firing incident at India military station, search for shooters ongoing