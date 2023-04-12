Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation without wife Meghan Markle
Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of Britain’s King Charles but his wife, Meghan, will remain in California with their children, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.
Charles will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry, with traditions dating back 1,000 years.
Preparations for the event have been overshadowed in recent months by Harry and Meghan’s damning revelations about the King, Harry’s elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.
