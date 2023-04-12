Theme
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, on June 3, 2022. Meghan has said that “just by existing,” she and her husband Prince Harry had “upset the dynamic of the hierarchy when they were in the U.K. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (File photo: AP)

Prince Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation without wife Meghan Markle

Reuters
Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of Britain’s King Charles but his wife, Meghan, will remain in California with their children, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

Charles will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey on May 6 in a ceremony full of pomp and pageantry, with traditions dating back 1,000 years.

Preparations for the event have been overshadowed in recent months by Harry and Meghan’s damning revelations about the King, Harry’s elder brother Prince William and other royals in his recent memoir, a Netflix documentary and a series of TV interviews.

