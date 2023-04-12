Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian Air Force aerobatic teams ‘Strizhi’ (Swifts) on MiG-29 aircrafts and ‘Russian Knights’ in Su-27 aircrafts perform during an air show at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
Russian Air Force aerobatic teams ‘Strizhi’ (Swifts) on MiG-29 aircrafts and ‘Russian Knights’ in Su-27 aircrafts perform during an air show at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)

Russian jet escorts German aircraft over Baltic sea: Moscow

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia said Wednesday it dispatched a fighter jet to escort a German naval aircraft over the Baltic Sea, the defense ministry in Moscow said.

“On April 12, 2023, Russian means of airspace control over the Baltic Sea detected an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation,” the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said a Su-27 fighter jet was sent to “identify the air target and prevent the violation of the state border.”

“The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the aerial target as an R-3C Orion base patrol aircraft of the German Navy,” it added.

It did not cross the border, the ministry added.

It said the Russian jet carried out its flight “without ... dangerously approaching” the aircraft.

Read more:

Ukraine asks Spain for air defenses, including F-16 jets

Leaked US intel document claims Serbia agreed to arm Ukraine: Report

US imposes sanctions on Turkey-based entities for helping Russia’s war effort​​​​​​​

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size