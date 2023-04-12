US and Philippines to complete security assistance roadmap in 5 to 10 years

Defense and diplomatic officials from the US and Philippines on Tuesday agreed to complete a roadmap on US security assistance to the Philippines in the next five to 10 years, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Philippine counterparts defense chief Carlito Galvez and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo discussed the delivery of priority defense platforms including radars, drones, military transport aircraft and coastal and air defense systems, Austin told reporters after the meeting.

