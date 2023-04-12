Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III walks past military guards in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III walks past military guards in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 2, 2023. (Reuters)

US and Philippines to complete security assistance roadmap in 5 to 10 years

Reuters, Washington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Defense and diplomatic officials from the US and Philippines on Tuesday agreed to complete a roadmap on US security assistance to the Philippines in the next five to 10 years, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Philippine counterparts defense chief Carlito Galvez and Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo discussed the delivery of priority defense platforms including radars, drones, military transport aircraft and coastal and air defense systems, Austin told reporters after the meeting.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Philippine-US annual military drills will be biggest ever

US, Philippines military forces hold combat drills on beach facing China

Philippines reports ‘close distance maneuvering’ of Chinese ship in South China Sea

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size