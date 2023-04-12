Ukraine says US leaked documents a mix of truth and falsehood
Ukraine’s defense minister said on Wednesday that the alleged Pentagon document leaks contain a mixture of true and false information, and that the information which was true was no longer relevant.
Speaking in Madrid, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he believed the leaks were a psychological information operation which would benefit Russia and its allies.
