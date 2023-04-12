Theme
Flags of United States of America, Ukraine and Russia painted on the concrete wall stock photo
Flags of United States of America, Ukraine and Russia painted on the concrete wall. (Stock photo)

Ukraine says US leaked documents a mix of truth and falsehood

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Ukraine’s defense minister said on Wednesday that the alleged Pentagon document leaks contain a mixture of true and false information, and that the information which was true was no longer relevant.

Speaking in Madrid, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he believed the leaks were a psychological information operation which would benefit Russia and its allies.

