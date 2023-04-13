Theme
Flowers hang during a nationwide flower campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar April 2, 2021. (Reuters)
ASEAN “strongly condemns” deadly air strike in Myanmar

Reuters
The chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said on Thursday the bloc “strongly condemns” a military air strike this week on a village in Myanmar, which is reported to have killed up to 100 people including civilians.

“All forms of violence must end immediately, particularly the use of force against civilians,” chair Indonesia said in a statement.

The air strike by the military struck an event attended by opponents to its rule, according to media and members of a local resistance movement.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a 2021 coup, with attacks by ethnic minority armies and resistance fighters challenging the rule of the military, which has responded with air strikes and heavy weapons, including in civilian areas.

At least 50 killed as Myanmar military attacks rebel gathering, say media, militias

