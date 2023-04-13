Canada, South Korea plan to boost security ties, launch talks on intelligence-sharing
Canada and South Korea plan to launch talks on an information security agreement to facilitate intelligence-sharing and promote security ties, a Canadian government source said on Thursday.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will make the announcement during an official trip to Seoul this week, said the source, who requested anonymity on the grounds they were not authorized to speak publicly about the plan.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The proposed agreement would allow for intelligence-sharing and greater levels of defense cooperation and enable Canadian firms to bet on some procurement contracts.
“In light of the present challenges to global security and to the rules-based international order, this cooperation is all the more important,” said the source.
Canada made a similar announcement about an information-sharing deal with Japan last October. Joly will travel to Tokyo after South Korea.
Last November, the Canadian government launched an Indo-Pacific strategy, outlining spending of C$2.3 billion ($1.7 billion) to boost military and cyber security in the region.
Ottawa said earlier this month it would deploy a military aircraft to Japan to support implementation of United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea.
Read more:
Canada reiterates Five Eyes commitment after US intel leak
Trudeau expresses concerns to China's Xi over ‘interference’
Ukraine PM to visit Canada seeking more arms for counteroffensive: Report
-
South Korea to lend 500,000 rounds of artillery shells to US: ReportSouth Korea reached an agreement last month to lend the United States 500,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery shells that could give Washington greater ... World News
-
Canada ice storm leaves two dead, million without powerAn ice storm that battered eastern Canada left two dead and some million people without electricity on Thursday, as fallen trees blocked roads and ... World News
-
Canada repatriates 14 women, children from Syria’s Roj campKurdish authorities in northeastern Syria have handed over four women and 10 children to a Canadian delegation in readiness for their repatriation, a ... Middle East