China sanctions senior US lawmaker Michael McCaul for visiting Taiwan
China’s foreign ministry on Thursday announced sanctions against Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, for “interfering” in the country's domestic affairs and for visiting Taiwan.
McCaul visited Taiwan last week and met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.
