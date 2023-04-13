Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
U.S. Representative Michael McCaul (R-TX) participates in a Republican-led forum on the possible origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee. (File photo: Reuters)

China sanctions senior US lawmaker Michael McCaul for visiting Taiwan

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

China’s foreign ministry on Thursday announced sanctions against Michael McCaul, chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, for “interfering” in the country's domestic affairs and for visiting Taiwan.

McCaul visited Taiwan last week and met Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

China to ban vessels from area north of Taiwan due to falling rocket debris

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size