China to ban vessels from area north of Taiwan due to falling rocket debris

China said it will ban vessels from an area north of Taiwan on Sunday due to the possibility of falling rocket debris, China’s maritime safety administration said on Thursday, without providing more details.



The news comes after Taiwan and other neighboring countries said China would impose a no-fly zone on Sunday morning in a similar area that would affect around 33 flights.



China has not commented on the no-fly zone but South Korea, which was also briefed on the plans, said the decision was taken due to an object falling from a satellite launch vehicle.



Japan said on Thursday it had demanded an explanation from China about the no-fly zone.



China’s maritime safety administration said on Thursday the restrictions will affect an area in the East China Sea on Sunday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (0100 GMT to 0700 GMT).



