People sit on benches with a view of the parliament building in The Hague, Netherlands, on March 9, 2021. (Reuters)
False bomb alert causes evacuation of Dutch parliament building

Reuters, Amsterdam
The Dutch parliament building was evacuated for a short while on Thursday afternoon after a bomb alert that turned out to be false.

Local police said an explosives team had investigated a package at the building in downtown The Hague and had subsequently allowed people to re-enter, about an hour after they had been ordered to leave.

Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders said a fake bomb addressed to him had been the cause of the evacuation.

“A package with a teddy bear and wires addressed to me was delivered to the mail room of parliament,” Wilders said in a post on Twitter.

“Luckily without explosives and not dangerous, but certainly no fun.”

Wilders, whose far-right Freedom Party has become the Netherlands’ second-largest, has been living under tight security measures for years due to death threats.

