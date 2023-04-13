Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Earthquake
Stock illustration: Earthquake

Earthquake strikes coast off western Canada

AFP, Ottawa
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of western Canada Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami threat and no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the quake was just five miles (eight kilometers) deep in waters more than 140 miles southwest of Port McNeil, on Vancouver Island in the western province of British Columbia.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It hit at 8.44 am local time (1544 GMT), according to USGS.

One resident of Victoria on Vancouver Island told AFP they hadn’t felt it, while Natural Resources Canada seismic analyst Brindley Smith said the agency “does not expect any damage to buildings.”

The region sees smaller quakes several times per year, he said. “Something approaching magnitude six is a little bit more unusual, but nothing to be stressed about,” he added.

British Columbia emergency services tweeted that there was “no tsunami threat to BC.”

Read more:

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off coast of Viga in Philippines

Mother and baby reunited in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

UAE sends medical aid, food supplies to quake-hit Afghanistan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size