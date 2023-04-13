German defense minister criticizes Macron’s ‘vassal’ comment on Europe-US ties

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s warning against Europe being a “vassal” of the United States as “unfortunate.”

Asked on a visit to Mali by German public broadcaster ZDF about Macron’s controversial remarks, Pistorius said: “I found this comment unfortunate but I think the Elysee Palace has corrected it somewhat.”

“We have never been in danger of becoming or being a vassal of the United States,” the minister added.

Macron raised hackles on both sides of the Atlantic at the weekend in an interview in which he said Europe should not be a “follower” of either Washington or Beijing or get caught up in any escalation over Taiwan.

The French president stood by his controversial comments on Wednesday on a visit to Amsterdam, saying that being a US ally did not mean being a “vassal.”

“Being an ally does not mean being a vassal... doesn’t mean that we don’t have the right to think for ourselves,” Macron told a press conference in Amsterdam with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Pistorius said it was key for the European Union to be “able to speak on foreign policy and security policy and to determine its own positions, also in consultation with the transatlantic ally, the US.”

“That is our task and it doesn’t help driving wedges between the various stances -- or allowing them to be driven -- in the end that only helps Chinese foreign policy,” he said.

Macron’s weekend interview drew praise as “brilliant” in China -- which rejects US support of what it sees as a breakaway province.

