Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The name of the 'International Investment Bank' is seen on their headquarter in the Hungarian capital Budapest's 13th district on October 28, 2019. (AFP)
The name of the 'International Investment Bank' is seen on their headquarter in the Hungarian capital Budapest's 13th district on October 28, 2019. (AFP)

Hungary to quit Russian International Investment Bank after US sanctions: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Hungary’s government has decided to withdraw its delegates from the Russia-controlled International Investment Bank (IIB), business website vg.hu reported on Thursday citing sources familiar with the situation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The government was not immediately available to confirm the report, which came a day after the US imposed sanctions on three top officials of IIB in Budapest - two Russians and a Hungarian. Washington said Hungary had ignored US concerns raised over the “opaque Kremlin platform,” a bank that moved its headquarters to Budapest from Moscow in 2019.

Business website Vg.hu said the Hungarian government had come to the conclusion that participation in the bank no longer made sense and decided to withdraw its representatives.

It did not cite names but one representative at IIB is Minister for Economic Development Marton Nagy who sits on the board of governors.

Hungary, a NATO and European Union member, has fostered good ties with Moscow since 2010 under nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has avoided personal criticism of President Vladimir Putin despite condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

His stance has been criticized by US and European allies, and the US has repeatedly called on Hungary to quit the IIB.

The Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia have completed their withdrawal from IIB, while Romania will exit in June. At the end of January, Hungary held a 25.27 percent stake in IIB, the second biggest stake after Russia with 45.44 percent according to the website of the bank.

On Thursday US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman said the US had raised concerns over the presence of the bank but that unlike other NATO allies, the Hungarian government dismissed the concerns and remained committed to hosting IIB.

“We have concerns about the continued eagerness of Hungarian leaders to expand and deepen ties with the Russian Federation despite Russia’s ongoing brutal aggression against Ukraine and threat to transatlantic security,” Pressman said.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Moscow earlier this week for talks on gas and oil supplies, and an ongoing project by Russian nuclear power agency Rosatom to expand Hungary’s nuclear plant.

Read more:

Explainer: How did Credit Suisse get to crisis point?

Saudi National Bank growth unaffected by Credit Suisse hit

UBS seeks dealmaking revival in Middle East with Credit Suisse takeover

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size