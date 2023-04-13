Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police officers stand guard inside a court premises in Pathankot, in the northern state of Punjab, India. (File photo: Reuters)
Police officers stand guard inside a court premises in Pathankot, in the northern state of Punjab, India. (File photo: Reuters)

Indian soldier dies of gunshot wound at military base where four others killed: Army

Reuters, New Delhi 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A soldier died of a gunshot wound at a military base in India’s northern border state of Punjab, but it was not related to the killing of four soldiers there hours earlier, the Indian army said on Thursday.

The soldier at Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday evening was thought to have shot himself, a statement from the army said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There is no connection whatsoever” to the killing of four soldiers by unknown attackers 12 hours earlier, it added.

“The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon. The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier,” the statement said.

The soldier, who had returned from leave on April 11, was rushed to a military hospital, where he died of his injuries, it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, four soldiers were shot to death in their sleep in the barracks by two people, one of them thought to be using a rifle that was reported missing from the base two days earlier.

The rifle was located later on Wednesday but the attackers had not been caught, the army said.

State police said it was “not a terror attack.”

Read more:

Four killed in firing incident at India military station, search for shooters ongoing

India says Ukraine asked for more medical supplies

Indian School in New Delhi evacuated due to bomb threat, second incident in 6 months

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size