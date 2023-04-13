Indian soldier dies of gunshot wound at military base where four others killed: Army
A soldier died of a gunshot wound at a military base in India’s northern border state of Punjab, but it was not related to the killing of four soldiers there hours earlier, the Indian army said on Thursday.
The soldier at Bathinda Military Station on Wednesday evening was thought to have shot himself, a statement from the army said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“There is no connection whatsoever” to the killing of four soldiers by unknown attackers 12 hours earlier, it added.
“The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon. The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier,” the statement said.
The soldier, who had returned from leave on April 11, was rushed to a military hospital, where he died of his injuries, it added.
Earlier on Wednesday, four soldiers were shot to death in their sleep in the barracks by two people, one of them thought to be using a rifle that was reported missing from the base two days earlier.
The rifle was located later on Wednesday but the attackers had not been caught, the army said.
State police said it was “not a terror attack.”
Read more:
Four killed in firing incident at India military station, search for shooters ongoing
India says Ukraine asked for more medical supplies
Indian School in New Delhi evacuated due to bomb threat, second incident in 6 months
-
Kerala has highest proportion of over-60 residents as youth move out of Indian stateWhen 82-year-old Vasanthi Baby almost tripped while climbing down the stairs in her home in southern India’s Kerala state, she decided, along with her ... World News
-
Pakistan condemns India’s decision to hold G20 meetings in KashmirPakistan on Tuesday condemned India’s decision to hold Group of 20 meetings in the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir next month, calling the ... World News
-
Indian metals recycling startup Runaya sees eightfold processing growthMetals recycling startup Runaya is planning to boost its processing of industrial waste about eightfold in the next two years as the Indian company ... Economy