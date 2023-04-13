Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A new submarine-launched ballistic missile is seen during a test in this undated photo released on October 19, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). (Reuters)
A view shows a missile fired by the North Korean military at an undisclosed location in this image released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on March 20, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea

The Associated Press, Seoul
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile off the North’s east coast.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staffs says the launch was made on Thursday but gave no further details like how far the missile flew.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to enhance his nuclear arsenal in more “practical and offensive” ways.

North Korea has launched a barrage of missiles this year in protest of South Korean-US military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.

Read more:

South Korea to lend 500,000 rounds of artillery shells to US: Report

North Korea parade ‘probably oversells’ ICBM threat to US: Leaked document

North Korea’s Kim calls for more ‘practical, offensive’ war deterrence

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size