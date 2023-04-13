Poland skeptical about French attempts to organize talks between Ukraine, Russia
Poland is skeptical about French attempts to organize talks between Ukraine and Russia, the Polish foreign minister said on Thursday.
“We are skeptical about French initiatives to lead to some form of talks between Russia and Ukraine,” Zbigniew Rau said in a speech to parliament.
“We do not see any signs that Russia is ready to revise its policy of territorial conquests... the possible result of such talks cannot be any separate guarantees for Russia, apart from the observance of the norms of international law.”
