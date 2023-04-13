Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau speaks during a news conference on July 1, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau speaks during a news conference on July 1, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Poland skeptical about French attempts to organize talks between Ukraine, Russia

Reuters, Warsaw
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Poland is skeptical about French attempts to organize talks between Ukraine and Russia, the Polish foreign minister said on Thursday.

“We are skeptical about French initiatives to lead to some form of talks between Russia and Ukraine,” Zbigniew Rau said in a speech to parliament.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We do not see any signs that Russia is ready to revise its policy of territorial conquests... the possible result of such talks cannot be any separate guarantees for Russia, apart from the observance of the norms of international law.”

Read more:

Belarus extradites Russian father in Ukraine sketch case monitor

Advertisement

Ukraine asks Spain for air defenses, including F-16 jets

UK confirms further $500 million in loan guarantees for Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size