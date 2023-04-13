Russia claims Ukrainian forces cut off inside frontline hotspot of Bakhmut
Moscow said on Thursday that Russian forces were “blocking” Ukrainian forces from getting in or out of the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut.
“Airborne troops are providing support to advancing assault troops, blocking the transfer of Ukrainian army reserves to the city and the possibility of retreat for enemy units,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.
