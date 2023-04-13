Theme
Ukrainian servicemen walk in a muddy trench near the frontline town of Bakhmut on March 2, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia claims Ukrainian forces cut off inside frontline hotspot of Bakhmut

AFP, Moscow
Moscow said on Thursday that Russian forces were “blocking” Ukrainian forces from getting in or out of the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut.

“Airborne troops are providing support to advancing assault troops, blocking the transfer of Ukrainian army reserves to the city and the possibility of retreat for enemy units,” the Russian defense ministry said in a statement.

