This file photo taken on September 11, 2022 shows a general view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar (Energodar), Zaporizhzhia Oblast, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russian mine exploded near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, operator says

Reuters
A Russian mine exploded near the generator room of the vast Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine’s state operator Energoatom said on Thursday.

“According to sources, an explosion happened near the engine room of the fourth (reactor) power unit,” Energoatom said in a statement.

It also said Russian troops, who last year seized control of Ukraine's largest nuclear complex, told workers that it was “their own mine that detonated.”

