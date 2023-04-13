Russian mine exploded near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, operator says
A Russian mine exploded near the generator room of the vast Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Ukraine’s state operator Energoatom said on Thursday.
“According to sources, an explosion happened near the engine room of the fourth (reactor) power unit,” Energoatom said in a statement.
It also said Russian troops, who last year seized control of Ukraine's largest nuclear complex, told workers that it was “their own mine that detonated.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Ukraine battles rage, report says Kyiv rethinking counter-offensive after leak
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ‘hostage’
Ukraine attacks continue amid Easter pleas for peace