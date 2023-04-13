Theme
The Pentagon is seen from the air, March 3, 2022, more than a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. (Reuters)
US arrests Jack Teixeira in connection with classified defense information leak

Reuters, Washington
The United States arrested Air National Guard employee Jack Teixeira on Thursday in connection with transmission of classified defense information, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

“FBI agents took Teixeira into custody earlier this afternoon without incident,” Garland said at a brief statement at the Justice Department.

