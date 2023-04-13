US ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea long range ballistic missile test
The United States said late Wednesday it “strongly condemns” North Korea for what the White House described as the test of a “long-range ballistic missile,” as it accused Pyongyang of inflaming regional tensions.
“The President (Joe Biden) and his national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with our allies,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement, adding the launch was “a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and ... risks destabilizing the security situation in the region.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
While “the door has not closed on diplomacy,” Watson said, “the United States will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of the American homeland and Republic of Korea and Japanese allies.”
Read more:
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea
-
North Korea suspected to have fired cruise missile off its east coastNorth Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, the latest in a series of weapons tests as ... World News
-
North Korea fires two missiles at US aircraft carrier set to arrive in South KoreaNorth Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast on Monday morning, South Korea’s military said, the latest in a ... World News
-
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward seaSouth Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile off the North’s east coast.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staffs says the launch was made ... World News