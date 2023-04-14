China says to issue advance notice of space activities

China’s civil aviation authority will forewarn and issue notices in advance for any space activities, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s remarks came in answer to a question on a ban by the maritime authority on vessels plying near Taiwan, warning of potential debris from rockets.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
On Sunday, China said the ban was prompted by the risk of falling rocket debris. The disruption comes amid tension in the region and days after the Chinese military held exercises around Taiwan, which the larger neighbor claims as its own territory.
Read more:
Taiwan president thanks fighter pilots as Chinese drills ebb
-
Taiwan says China’s no-fly zone will affect around 33 flightsChina’s plan to set up a no-fly zone to the north of Taiwan on April 16 will affect about 33 flights, Taiwan’s official Central News Agency (CNA) ... World News
-
China to ban vessels from area north of Taiwan due to falling rocket debrisChina will ban vessels from an area near Taiwan on Sunday because of the possibility of falling rocket debris, its maritime safety agency said on ... World News
-
China sanctions senior US lawmaker Michael McCaul for visiting TaiwanChina’s foreign ministry on Thursday sanctioned chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul for visiting Taiwan, saying he had ... World News