Five dead, 15 wounded in Russian strike on east Ukraine city: Governor
At least five people were killed and 15 wounded on Friday by a Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, the regional governor said.
Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that seven more people remained under the rubble.
