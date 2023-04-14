Theme
Rescuers work at the site of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine February 5, 2023.(File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Five dead, 15 wounded in Russian strike on east Ukraine city: Governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
At least five people were killed and 15 wounded on Friday by a Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, the regional governor said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram that seven more people remained under the rubble.

