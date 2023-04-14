Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Woman holds smartphone with Meta logo in front of a displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. (Reuters)

India says new IT fact-checking unit will not censor journalism

Reuters, New Delhi
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A proposed Indian government unit to fact-check news on social media is not about censoring journalism nor will it have any impact on media reportage, a federal minister said on Friday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Recently amended IT regulation requires online platforms like Meta Platforms Inc’s Facebook and Twitter to “make reasonable efforts” to not “publish, share or host” any information relating to the government that is “fake, false or misleading.”

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India minister of state for IT, said in an online discussion it was “not true” that the government-appointed unit, which press freedom advocates strongly oppose, was aimed at “censoring journalism.”

The Editors Guild of India last week described the move as draconian and akin to censorship.

Read more:

New digital ID in Indian Kashmir raises concerns over surveillance

India slams BBC documentary on 2002 riots in Modi’s home state as ‘propaganda’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size