Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Grunge country flag illustration / South korea vs Japan (Political or economic conflict, Rival ) stock illustration
The flags of Japan and South Korea. (File photo)

Japan, S.Korea to hold first security talks in 5 years

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Japan and South Korea will hold security talks in Seoul on April 17, the first such meeting since March 2018, Japanese foreign and defense ministries announced on Friday.

The talks among Japanese and South Korean defense and diplomatic officials will discuss topics such as strategic environments surrounding the two countries, the ministries said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

China’s defense minister to visit Russia from April 16 to 19

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size