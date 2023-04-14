Japan, S.Korea to hold first security talks in 5 years
Japan and South Korea will hold security talks in Seoul on April 17, the first such meeting since March 2018, Japanese foreign and defense ministries announced on Friday.
The talks among Japanese and South Korean defense and diplomatic officials will discuss topics such as strategic environments surrounding the two countries, the ministries said.
